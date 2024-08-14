Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $796,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWB opened at $296.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

