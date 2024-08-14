Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $237,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.94.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

