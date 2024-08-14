Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $312,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

