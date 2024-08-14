Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Takes $382,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,855,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,097,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $121.50.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

