byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BYNO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,164. byNordic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,957 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.