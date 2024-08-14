Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Announces Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,203. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.