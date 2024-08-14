Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

