CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,168,000 after acquiring an additional 284,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,640 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

