CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 429,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAE. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

