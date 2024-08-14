Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CALT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 4,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALT shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

