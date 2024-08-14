Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Cannabist Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBSTF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Cannabist has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

