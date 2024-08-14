Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Cannabist Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBSTF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Cannabist has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Get Cannabist alerts:

About Cannabist

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.