Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 7,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,301. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 46.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

