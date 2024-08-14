Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.94. 213,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Company insiders own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
