Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Posts Earnings Results

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 34,911.87% and a negative return on equity of 415.33%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

