Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 425.0% in July

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.7 %
CZMWY traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. 10,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
