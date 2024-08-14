Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 425.0% in July

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.7 %

CZMWY traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. 10,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.