Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Buys 8,016 Shares

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 8,016 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 74,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

