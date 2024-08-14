Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Buys 8,016 Shares

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 8,016 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 74,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
