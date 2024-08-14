Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,993 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMAR stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,998. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

