Cascade Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,710. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

