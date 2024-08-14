Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $473,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,465. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $398.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.06.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,462 shares of company stock worth $21,238,114. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

