Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 454,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $119,636,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,934. The stock has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average of $273.40.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,136 shares of company stock valued at $52,228,109. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

