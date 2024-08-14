Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE A traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. 1,090,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

