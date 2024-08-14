Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 1.6% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. 1,074,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,571. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.