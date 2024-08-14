Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.6% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 348,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

