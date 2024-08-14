Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 692 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

