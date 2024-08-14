Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day moving average of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

