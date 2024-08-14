CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $397,864.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 3,861,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

