Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 5,432,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

