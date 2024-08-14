Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 40,182 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for 5.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 152,344 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period.

Shares of FLDR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 51,943 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

