Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.44. 35,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.