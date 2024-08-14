Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 165,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

