Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $290.00

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 282.92 ($3.61), with a volume of 115709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.64).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBS. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Celebrus Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
