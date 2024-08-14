CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,190. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.