Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

NYSE CGAU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

