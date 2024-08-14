Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBCY remained flat at $652.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Central Bancompany has a 12-month low of $619.99 and a 12-month high of $750.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $665.99 and a 200 day moving average of $665.89.
About Central Bancompany
