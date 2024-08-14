Centric Health Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Leede Financial also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Centric Health Stock Performance

