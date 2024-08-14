CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million.

CervoMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CervoMed in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.