CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZAVF remained flat at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.