CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CZAVF remained flat at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $36.10.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
