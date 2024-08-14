CG Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
CG Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $33.51 on Monday. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.
Institutional Trading of CG Oncology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
