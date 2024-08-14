Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $59.58 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $59.58 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

