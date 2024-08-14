Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Sells $1,094,037.04 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 87,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,327. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

