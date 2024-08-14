Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,939. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

