Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.06. 2,284,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,313,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

