Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.42

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 12631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

