Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

