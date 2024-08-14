CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 4.2%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 9,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 102,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $903.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

