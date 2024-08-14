CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $23.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.08 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171,627 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

