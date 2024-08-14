CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.08 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171,627 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.