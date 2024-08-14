Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,438. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

