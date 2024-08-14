Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 4,606,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

