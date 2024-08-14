Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFRUY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 136,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,204. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

