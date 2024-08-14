Comparing NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spectrum Brands and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 4 4 0 2.50 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $101.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.86% 6.84% 3.37% NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Spectrum Brands and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and NeoVolta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $2.92 billion 0.86 $1.80 billion $49.40 1.81 NeoVolta $2.79 million 31.65 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -44.25

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats NeoVolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

